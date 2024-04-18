Bike Rodeo to ready riders for the road

Children take part in a past Bike Rodeo. – MorinvilleNews.com file photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community Safety Services will host a Bike Rodeo, Presented by Wolf Midstream, at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The free bicycle safety event is aimed at children between the ages of 5 and 12, and the young participants will be able to improve riding safety by learning new bike skills. There is also an opportunity to win a prize.

“With bike enthusiasts eager to hit the roads as soon as the snow clears, our aim is to equip our young riders for a safe and enjoyable summer of biking ahead,” said Morinville Community Peace Officer Gavin Bancarz. “Attendees will gain practical experience handling real-world scenarios encountered across various course sections. Our goal is to enhance their riding abilities and provide essential knowledge on aspects such as road awareness and navigating interactions with other vehicles and road users. This is also an excellent opportunity to get to know our Community Peace Officers.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., and all youth who register by Monday, May 6, will receive a free hotdog and drink. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., participants will have 90 minutes of instruction and the opportunity to practise what they have learned.

“We encourage parents to bring their children to the Bike Rodeo to boost their confidence for the upcoming riding season,” Bancarz said. “Our aim is to make this event both educational and enjoyable, ensuring that kids have a blast while learning essential safety skills.”

All participants must bring a bike and wear a helmet to participate.

Participants can register at https://calendar.morinville.ca/Default/Detail/2024-05-09-1730-Bike-Rodeo-Presented-by-Wolf-Midstream or at the Moerinville Leisure Centre at the start of the event.