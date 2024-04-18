Morinville RCMP investigate thefts from community mail boxes

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On April 17, 2024, Morinville RCMP received a report from Canada Post advising that four community mailboxes were broken into overnight. The locations of the thefts occurred on 101a Street, 99 Street, and 105 Avenue in Morinville. While RCMP continue their investigation, we are asking residents to be mindful of suspicious activity in the area and take some precautions. There are several tips in safeguarding yourself against mail theft including;

Check your mailbox daily, as soon as possible after delivery; this will help decrease the chances of suspects getting a hold of your mail and personal identification/information;

If you are going out of town, have someone you trust collect your mail daily or contact Canada Post to hold your mail until you return;

Report any mail theft to police;

Report any damage or tampering with the mailbox to Canada Post ;

Do not send cash in the mail;

Track your parcels being delivered – arrival dates/times.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.