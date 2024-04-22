PSA: Fire Restriction in Effect for Sturgeon County, Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater

submitted by Sturgeon County

Due to the rising fire hazard conditions, Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are under a fire restriction effective April 22 at noon.

No new burn permits will be issued.

All fire permits issued are suspended until further notice. This includes permits issued for burn barrels and incinerators.

All outdoor fires presently burning, whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not, must be extinguished. When extinguishing backyard fire pits, remember to soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch.

Firework permits for low-hazard/family fireworks issued are suspended. No new firework permits will be issued.

Use of exploding targets and tracer rounds is not allowed.

You can still use the following:

backyard fire pits used for warming or cooking

propane barbecues

portable propane fireplaces

propane heaters

This restriction does not apply to the use of ATVs or OHVs.

Sturgeon County urges the public to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas, to be mindful of hot exhaust, and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smoldering debris can start fires.

Residents are encouraged to take action to prevent wildfires and prepare for wildfires. This includes making simple choices when maintaining your property, landscaping your yard, or undertaking a renovation or construction project. View our tips to make your home FireSmart.

Always know your location and dial 911 in an emergency.

For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca. If you have questions, email Protective Services or call 780-939-8400.