On Friday night the Morinville Community Cultural Centre was the venue for Peter Carlone and Chris Wilson as they performed Peter N’ Chris and the Kind of Ok Corral.

They are a three-time Canadian Comedy Award winning sketch troupe from Vancouver BC.

They have performed in acclaimed festivals such as Just For Laughs, JFL42, The San Francisco Sketch Comedy Festival and the Chicago Sketch Fest.

They were a featured act at the 2013 and 2014 Toronto Sketch Festival where they earned back to back “Audience Choice” awards.

The comedy duo are contributing writers to the CBC Radio 1’s sktech comedy show, The Irrelevant Show, CBC Punchline, have contirbuted video content to CollegeHumor and write for the webseries White Ninja.

Morinville placed 22nd out of 29 communities during this year’s FortisAlberta Earth Hour Challenge, having consumed 5.3 per cent more electricity than the Saturday before.

The results came in Wednesday afternoon for the Father’s House’s Mar. 25 fundraising gala. Called, God-Father: A Moving Love Story, the event drew 373 members of the church family and the broader community to help celebrate the church’s being the recipient of the former King of Kings Lutheran Church building in St. Albert from Landrex. The event netted $80,000.

The Morinville Grandmothers Group HATS- Hands Across The Sea were not trying to fool anyone by choosing April Fools’ Day as the date for their big event. On Apr. 1 the HATS group held a Garage Sale & Silent Auction in the basement of the Morinville United Church. The volunteer organization raises funds to help African grandmothers who are struggling to raise their grandchildren and other children whose parents have died or who are dying of Aids or who are dying of Aids.

The Morinville Community Library silent auction runs Apr. 4 to 8.

Survey is on

The Town of Morinville has launched its second annual Resident Satisfaction Survey, a gathering of data it says will guide 2018 budget deliberations and other key projects.

The survey – shorter than last year’s – seeks to determine satisfaction with civic services, financial planning, communication, and the town’s elected officials.

Be sure to tell them you read Morinville News online and in print – it’s one of the questions.

https://questionnaire.simplesurvey.com/s/2017-resident-survey

