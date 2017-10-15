Talk of the Town

Above: Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer speaks with attendees at a meet-and-greet at Putnam and Lawson Oct. 10.

Scheer met with a number of local business owners for a business roundtable after the meet-and-greet.

– Lucie Roy Photos

Chris and Tracey Mansbridge presented a cheque for $7561 to representatives from Morinville Community High School, Georges H. Primeau, Ecole Notre Dame, and Morinville Public School.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above (L-r): Jadyn Lauinger, Ana Bochar, Ken Skjersven Morinville Food Bank, Erin Debusschere, Youth Outreach Worker and Shaun Thompson Morinville Sobeys Owner and operator.

– Photo courtesy of Cody Janzen, Mix 107.9

Last summer, Sobeys celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday with its Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign. Morinville Sobeys customers made $2 donations in exchange for ice cream treats.

Morinville Youth Programming was selected as the charity of choice in Morinville for the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign and the Kids Paying-it-Forward program.

On Tuesday, Morinville Youth presented the Morinville Food Bank with a $500 gift certificate from Sobeys as the food bank was the youth group’s chosen Pay-it-Forward recipient. Morinville Youth received gift cards from Morinville Sobeys totaling $771.50. The gift cards will be used to support youth programming, the bulk directed towards Morinville Youth’s Iron Chef Program.

Might as well jump

Don Boutilier captured this scene Thursday afternoon from Highway 28, looking towards the Edmonton Garrison.

The One Called Jesus

The Travelling Religious Art Exhibit collection titled The One Called Jesus has reached Western Canada and is in Morinville.

The Exhibit has been touring and travelling the country since 2002 and is currently at Ecole Notre Dame School.

The exhibit was open to the students and the public until Monday. On Tuesday it left for a three day stop in Legal.

The exhibit has 50 impressive and evocative coloured clay sculptures by Canadian artist Maurice Gaudreault and is sponsored by the Diocese of Hearst.

The bilingual Tour Director and Coordinator is Sister Therese Turcotte, Sister of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin.

She has a very tight schedule with the many tours to be conducted of the exhibit during its brief stop.

On Friday Angie Gibeault, Irma Bulger and Simone Gervais took the opportunity to visit the exhibit.

The collection is history, art, and religion all tied up as one.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Artists at the library

Catherine Dubois, Happy Harbor Comics artist in residency, was one of two artists at the Morinville Community Library’s Comic Book Fair Friday afternoon, the first of two days of comic book celebrations during Library Month.

Residents came out Saturday night for an evening of Art After Dark, continuing the weekend’s comics theme by painting a well known Dark Knight.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

Edmonton Eskimos fans will get a taste of Morinville talent at the Oct. 28 game against Calgary. Morinville Community High School student and juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey has won an Edmonton-wide talent search to perform at the game later this month.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Fall Harvest Dance

The Silver Shoes Pub Night Celebrating Fall Harvest was held Thursday night at the MCCC. The supper was followed with a performance by the Yellowrock Square Dancers. Members of the audience were also invited to participate and learn a few of the dance steps. The square dancing demo was followed by dancing to the music by the HitMen. More than 150 people attended the event

– Lucie Roy Photo

On Friday Circle K in Morinville celebrated their first Anniversary with a Customer Appreciation Day which included free cake, free coffee and a sampling of hot dogs and more.

Kayla Ells Lead Customer Service Representative, Deborah Dongol Store Manager and husband Amit Dongol Store Operator posed with a photo of the cake.

The cake cutting was performed with MCHS and Primeau students at 11:30.

– Lucie Roy Photo