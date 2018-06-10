Morinville News Briefs – the week that was

Above: Donald Boutilier sent us this photo of an eagle.

Town of Morinville Senior Programmer Mary Benson and RBC Morinville Branch Manager Carmen Dubas. Dubas presented one of the four RBC Days of Service grants towards Morinville Seniors Week.

The Annual Seniors’ Tea was held at the cultural centre Thursday with members of Town Council serving area seniors tea, coffee and desserts.

MCHS held their mentor program wrap up on Wednesday. See full story here.

Rotary held their mentor program wrap up on Wednesday. See full story here.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held their AGM Wednesday, electing a new board and discussing plans for the forthcoming year. See full story here.

Morinville musician Riley Quinn is in the top 25 for an American music contest. If he makes it to the top 2, he’ll open for a major band on July 4. See full story here.

Morinville’s A&W now has 24-hour a day drive-through service, giving Morinville and area residents the opportunity to grab some late night or very early morning food.

Franchise owner Diane Fylyshtan said the full menu will be available for customers and that the 24 hours will stay in operation as long as there is demand for it.

Donald Boutilier sent us this shot of work in progress at the Touchless Car Wash being built on 100 Street near GV’s.

Higher Grounds staff Betty Fraser (left) and Liz Melvin (right) show off the new decor and furniture at Higher Grounds. Because so many local seniors spend time at the coffee shop, the non-profit was able to get a Seniors Grant for better furniture.

Higher Grounds is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. plus an extra four hours on Wednesday nights.

Mercantile in downtown Morinville is celebrating two years in business in the community this week. Co-owner David Mills playfully showed off one of the shops new items, a handpainted skull, Tuesday afternoon. The shop is open 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday.

Morinville Sports made the big move last week and this week into their new store location at 9907 100 Street. Owners Ashley and Scott Richardson were working hard Tuesday afternoon to get the shop open and ready to go.

The former location of Morinville Sports, next to The Flower Stop, will soon be home to Crazylady’s Market, which will offer craft supplies and handmade goods.

They have a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/crazyladysmarket/

Notre Dame and Georges H Primeau students took part in track and field activities at MCHS Thursday. It was great weather for running and jumping.

Conni Larsen of Morinville sent us these two shots. The first is a mama and papa with their five babies, and the second is of the Fish and Game gang. She tells us: “One of the men actually built the birdhouses and cleans them out every year. His name is Ken and he built all of them 20 years ago and still maintains. The others well they are his musketeers.”

The Teddy Bear Picnic took place Tuesday and included over 20 residents from Heritage and Aspen and over 15 kids in the Morinville Early Childhood Development Program. Seniors’ programmer Mary Benson said the event was an inter-generational program aimed at bringing youth and seniors together for a fun event.

Workers were busy on the Swing Set Project at Notre Dame over the past week.

See full story here.