The week in photos

(Last Updated On: Feb 24, 2019)

About 200 people came out for Outerbridge Magical Odyssey Saturday afternoon. Illusionists Ted and Marion Outerbridge entertained audiences with a two-set 90-minute show of mentalism, magic and illusion.

Saturday’s show carried a time machine theme with the couple performing magic themed around different periods in history.

One of the show’s magical highlights was the Snowstorm in China illusion, where a small ball of wet paper becomes a blizzard filling the stage.

Morinville Father and daughter Scott and Faith Wallace competed together in Edmonton Saturday. Scott Wallace took home 1st in HW MASTERS and Faith took home 3rd in LW Women. It was the first time the two competed together.

Don Boutilier sent us this shot from his travels.

The Ladies Bonspiel was held Friday and Saturday at the Morinville Curling Club with twelve teams participating. The theme was Under the Sea with many teams attired in costumes for the event. The event included a catered dinner, games and prizes. The spiel is designed to maximize the social part of curling with games consisting only of 6 ends.

The McKinnon Rink with Joy Thimer, Nadia Hutchings, Arla Pirtle and Kristine McKinnon.

Names “Oh Snap” the team was Terri Hutchings, Alyssa Hutchings, Becka London and Ashley Zilinski.

St. Onge team with Jennifer Christopherson, Laura Purpura, Amy Yarbrough and Lisa St. Onge.

The MacArthur team with Joanne Doonanco, Karen Lavallee, Eileen Harrison, and Corina Mac Arthur.

The Diving Divas team with Sheila MacDonald, Shauna McCollum, Leigh Somers and Kim Campbell.

The Van Brabant team with Jennifer Van Brabant, Coralie Webb,Taleah Van Brabant and Kelly Egeland.

The Weisbeck Team with Lana Fauchon, Alison Weisbeck, Kylie Dryer and Adrienne Lorway.

MCHS art teacher Tara Ricioppo, Skyla Belanger and her artwork and Trustee Noreen Radford were at the St. Albert Mall Friday night for part of an art show featuring MCHS student art.

All four MCHS basketball teams hit the courts this weekend for tournaments. The Jr. Boys and Girls were at home for an invitational tournament, while the Sr. Girls were in Wetaskiwin and the Sr. Boys played in Vegreville. The Sr. Girls finished fifth in their tournament. The other teams all brought home gold from their respective tournaments.

A little over 40 people were in attendance at the Open House on Parks, Recreation, Culture & Trails Master Plan on Thursday evening at the MCCC.

St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network in conjunction with the Morinville FCSS held a second workshop on Wednesday at the MCCC. The Lunch & Learn Workshop was titled The Nature of Stress.

The St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Sod Turning Ceremony took place Feb. 19 in the Westwinds development at 980 Westwinds Drive, just a short distance from the new Shell station and McDonald’s.

Construction of the elementary level Academy comes with a $12.2 million budget and expected occupancy is September 2020. This project is the first school the District has built in Town since Morinville Community High School opened in 1994.

Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) President and Co-Founder Lynne Rosychuk is one of ten women to be honoured on International Women’s Day at a gala in Toronto.

The JMMF is asking Morinville and area residents to support Lynne Rosychuk as the national honouree by visiting www.WomenofWorth.ca and voting from now until Mar. 4. You can vote every day.

