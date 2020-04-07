MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Province amends Emergency Management Act

Apr 7, 2020 admin COVID-19, Province 2

by Morinville news Staff

The Government of Alberta is taking action to allow states of local emergency to last for 90 days and adding language to make it clearer that it is an offence to be non-compliant with orders made under states of local or provincial emergency.

The government says the amendments were developed in consultation with the cities of Edmonton, Calgary, and Red Deer. They believe it will help Alberta effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our province is facing a truly unprecedented situation. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, so does the need to strengthen our response efforts,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu. “This includes listening to our municipal partners and making amendments to the Emergency Management Act that work for both local and provincial governments. We are all in this together, and we must work together to protect Albertans.”

Other amendments to the Emergency Management Act include clarifying that the minister has the power to modify a state of emergency without terminating it, and clarifying that a provincially declared state of emergency can be for a pandemic in general, and not just for pandemic influenza.

The Emergency Management Act was previously amended Mar. 20 to allow local and provincial states of emergency to exist at the same time, helping communities and the province effectively respond to disasters.

Prior to the amendment, a provincial state of emergency nullified a local state of emergency, taking some powers away from local officials.

