MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor
About admin 9678 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Columns

National Column: Russia policy raises many questions

Mar 28, 2018 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion, National News 2

Canada’s decision to expel Russian diplomats raises more questions than it answers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the expulsion of four diplomats and the refusal to accredit three more is designed to show solidarity with Britain, which blames Russia for deploying a deadly nerve agent in England.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3 Comments

Leave a Reply