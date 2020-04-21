Our Morinville Video: Paulette Houle on the Ray McDonald Sports Center

Last summer, the Morinville News partnered with the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society to sit down with some of Morinville’s older residents to talk about what life in the community was like when they were growing up.

This interview, with Morinville Historical and Cultural Society President Paulette Houle, talks about her parents, Ray and Alice McDonald, their dry cleaning business, and her father Fire Chief Raymond McDonald and his rallying the community to build an arena.