Morinville RCMP execute search warrant leading to seizure of multiple stolen vehicles

Morinville RCMP has arrested an adult male and female with charges pending after executing a search warrant in Sturgeon County Friday.

Morinville RCMP along with the RCMP Auto theft unit was conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle On May 29. That investigation led to a search warrant at a property in Sturgeon County.

The police search resulted in the seizure of five stolen vehicles with an estimated total cost of four hundred thousand dollars.

Police say a further update will be provided later Friday as charges are pending.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click ad for details

The Morinville RCMP is committed to community safety, property crimes are a priority for the RCMP. Alberta RCMP are committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.