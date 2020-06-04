Police lay charges in Sturgeon County auto theft investigation

by Morinville News Staff

Six days after making arrests in Sturgeon County related to the theft of six vehicles, Morinville RCMP have provided an update on those charged.

Charles Ameyaw (41) and Jamie Saffa (29) have both been charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime (over $5000).

They have been released with a court date of July 16, 2020, in the Provincial Court of Morinville.

Morinville RCMP arrested the two after executing a search warrant in Sturgeon County Friday as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

The police search resulted in the seizure of five (now 6) stolen vehicles with an estimated total cost of four hundred thousand dollars.

Below are photos of some of the vehicles seized.