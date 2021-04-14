Community Gardens now taking orders for compost

Morinville Centennial Community Gardens members bag compost for gardeners in this 2019 Morinville Online file photo. Their 2021 event takes place on May 8.

by Stephen Dafoe

Better weather has Morinville gardeners readying their garden tools, and getting ready to plant. The Morinville Centennial Community Gardens is here to help them. They will hold their annual compost event on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Champlain Park (across from the old arena).

The Community Gardens is now taking orders. Cost is $10 per 40-pound bag, $25 for three bags, and $40 for five bags.

“We are working with CleanIt GreenIt for the third year now, and we have been very happy with their top-quality compost,” said Morinville Centennial Community Gardens President Stacey Buga.

Buga said the reason for taking pre-orders is that it’s always helpful to know the numbers ahead of time, but this year they are having to adapt to health restrictions. “Having people pre-order will offer us more options for arranging pick-up times to keep our volunteers safe and reduce the number of people gathered to a minimum,” she said. “At this point, we are still hoping to offer on-site sales as well.”

The Community Gardens are ordering more than 30 yards of compost to make sure that they have enough for the community to purchase and to top up their rental and co-op garden beds.

“The funds we raise not only help to maintain the gardens, but also support our community involvement,” Buga explained. “Every year we purchase seeds to grow food for the public and the Morinville Food Bank, we offer partnerships with volunteer groups like the Scouts, and participate in Town and Library events. We are looking forward to adding an edible perennial bed at the United Church this year as well. It is through these fundraisers that we are able to create bountiful community spaces.”

This year is the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens are celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Their AGM was held Tuesday evening and plans will be formalized after that.

“We would like to host a 10th-anniversary celebration of some sort to recognize the many community members, organizations, and businesses who have supported community gardening in Morinville over the years,” Buga said, noting details will come forward this summer.

You can place your order by emailing morinvillegardens@gmail.com

You can follow the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/morinvillecommunitygardens.