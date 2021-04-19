OUR Morinville: The Week In Pictures

Above: Backyard birds dine on spilled seeds – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Weekend weather was as good as it gets, and that got people out taking photos. Here’s some of what our and other photographers captured this week.

Don Boutilier sent us this great shot of eagles in flight.

Another shot from Don Boutilier.

Despite the clouds in Legal, Mick Mahon Jr, still got this incredible shot.

You can pre-order and support our local Community Gardens. You can read our story here. Star Wars Day is coming on May the 4th (May The 4th Be With You) and the Morinville Community Library is hoping Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be their only hope. They are looking for area Star Wars fans to loan their treasures for a display as large as the Star Wars universe. You can read the story here.

Bluejay in the lilacs – Stephen Dafoe Photo