Weekly local news recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Below are links to last week’s local news stories. Of the 35 articles, we published last week, 22 had a specific local focus. Here are some of the highlights.

Another 350 trees and shrubs planted at Fish & Game Association pond trail

Town of Morinville employees and seasonal student workers along with a few community volunteers gathered at the Fish and Game pond on Friday to plant more than 350 trees and shrubs.

Fish and Game Pond development continues

A month and a half after new floating docks were installed at the Fish and Game Pond, the project is continuing with the addition of wooden decks leading up to the new docks.

No Cannabis shops in Morinville on legalization day, several in the area

AGLC announced Thursday that 17 shops in Alberta will be ready to open on legalization day Oct. 17. None of those are located in Morinville; however, at the Oct. 3 Chamber luncheon, it was announced by Morinville’s planning and development department that they had two local parties file development permits.

St. Albert RCMP investigating indecent act

On Saturday, September 29, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a female adult resident of St. Albert was walking alone in a southeasterly direction on Cunningham Road approaching Leo Nickerson School.

Construction of Jessie’s House underway

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) announced this week that the construction of Jessie’s House has begun.

Chamber members get the buzz on the cannabis industry

Precisely two weeks ahead of cannabis legalization in Canada, The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce invited BusinessLink Business Facilitator Dale Schaub to speak on the topic of “Cannabis-ness.”

HATS offering This and That at Giant Garage Sale

The Morinville & District Grandmothers group (HATS) Hands Across The Seas will be holding a GIANT (This and That) Garage Sale Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville United Church (corner of Grandin Drive & Morinville Drive).

Morinville Community Library looking for three to join the board

The Morinville Community Library Board are currently looking for three members to join the board. The library currently has seven board members after two have stepped away this month.

Legal celebrates 20 years of murals

Celebrations du Voyaguer – the 20th Anniversary of the Murals was held Sunday in Legal before a packed hall at the Centralta Community Center.

Morinville Kings open season with a heavy win

The Morinville Senior AA Kings were on the road over the Thanksgiving weekend and came home with a 12-3 win over the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

Morinville Jets shot down by Flyers

After a 6-3 win over the St. Albert Merchants Friday night, the Morinville Jets suffered a 3-1 loss to the visiting Stony Plain Flyers at home Sunday night.

Sound of Music gets $1000 boost from Wolf Creek

Morinville Community High School is well known for their annual theatrical production, plays that often involve elaborate sets.

Morinville Jet sets league and team record

Sunday night’s home game against the Stony Plain Flyers started out with some special recognition for a Morinville Jet in his final season with the Junior B team.

Alberta Culture Days weekend offered a variety of arts events locally

Morinville’s contribution to Albert Culture Days included a few events at a few different venues on Friday and Saturday.